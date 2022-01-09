How army service in Israel shapes post-military careers

Etgar says 'It's really how you treat and how you utilize the opportunity that you’re given'

Though only a few years of mandatory military service are required for Israelis, the unit a soldier drafts into is often thought to have longer implications for those serving - even influencing their after-army career.

People who serve in the signals intelligence division, Unit 8200, are commonly expected to go into software positions, and other soldiers from cyber units may also pursue similar high-tech careers at the end of their service.

“There is some kind of an experience, working experience, that relates to high-tech companies when you release from technical units… because that’s the ecosystem that you’re experiencing in your army service,” Liav Rafael Chen, CEO at Humanz, explained to i24NEWS.

He said that the education he obtained from the military’s officer school provided him with the tools needed to become a good manager.

However, Chen also said “I think every position in the army is important... I think there are places that people can get relevant tools for their skills.”

Another soldier-turned-entrepreneur, Insoundz CEO Guy Etgar, echoed that service in Israel’s military provides all young people with the tools needed for success later in life.

The CEO added that he has five children at home, and he told them “Everything is open for you (in the army), it's really how you treat and how you utilize the opportunity that you’re given.”

“It doesn’t matter what position you take - there are people in the high-tech sector that did more HR and things, there are fighter pilots… in the high-tech industry.”