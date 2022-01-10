Israel’s Foreign Minister Lapid tests positive for Covid

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tested positive for Covid on Monday.

The official, who leads the centrist Yesh Atid party, initially entered quarantine after he came into contact with a carrier of the virus - prompting a faction meeting of his political party to be canceled.

"Indeed, I have tested positive for Covid," Lapid announced on his official Twitter account.

He added that he feels well due to his vaccination status, which offers protection against severe illness from Covid.

"I feel excellent because I'm vaccinated. Go get vaccinated, put on a mask, (and) we'll get through it together."

