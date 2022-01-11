Annual Winter Lights Festival illuminates Jerusalem

Fragman-Sapir says that the Winter Lights Festival 'is our main winter event'

Attendees flocked to the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens this season as the center hosted its Winter Lights Festival - illuminating the garden’s trees with twinkling lights.

The event, held on a decorated track a little less than half a mile in length, also featured music and seasonal foods to accompany the festive decorations.

“Winter Lights Festival in the botanical gardens is our main winter event,” Ori Fragman-Sapir, the head scientist at the gardens, told i24NEWS.

“Behind me you can see the European section of the garden (is) full of naked trees, and on the trees there are more than a million lights (hung) in different colors, and music.”

The festival typically takes place after Europe’s Christmas markets set up shop, but this year’s influx of Covid cases prompted many of the region’s usual seasonal celebrations to be canceled.

The Winter Lights Festival team was initially concerned that their event would similarly encounter problems in Israel this season, anticipating a low turnout.

“We started with some hesitation,” Fragman-Sapir said, explaining that organizers thought many would not attend the festival due to the difficult weather in Israel.

However, the rains and the cold could not dampen celebrations - the scientist told i24NEWS that “exactly the opposite” occurred.

“They came in every evening, even if it (was) raining, so it’s a big success for us.”