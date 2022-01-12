Study finds women hold only 33 percent of Israel’s tech jobs

'After women have their first child… their salaries will go down eight percent on average'

Israel is often lauded for the country’s innovative high-tech sector, but recent findings indicate there is a gender imbalance across businesses in the industry.

A study by inclusivity advocate Power in Diversity Israel looked at 24 startups and 70 venture capital firms in Israel and found that women are often under-represented in the country’s tech field — holding an average 33 percent of positions in midsize companies.

Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig, CEO of the Jerusalem-based FemForward project, spoke with i24NEWS on the importance of encouraging women in tech.

“If we’re looking at, for example, the ‘hard tech’ jobs [like] development, engineering — and specifically [with] engineering - there’s a significantly lower amount of women working in those jobs,” Rosenzweig said, adding that those who do work in these positions also receive less money than men.

She explained that men also dominate Israel’s highest-paying tech positions, while women hold only around 14 percent of these roles.

Additionally, “after women have their first child… their salaries will go down eight percent on average,” Rosenzweig said, although men's salaries stay the same during this period.

The advocate also provided a few initiatives that Israel’s government could undertake to combat the problems facing women in tech.

“One of the obvious things to me is [to] provide more [parental] leave,” encourage young girls to pursue coding, and provide mentorship for women already working in the field, she told i24NEWS.