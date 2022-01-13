Facebook group aims to unite Israelis and Palestinians

A member says 'we started the first step to create a new generation away from politics'

A Facebook group called Israelis and Palestinians for Peace aims to bring its thousands of members closer together through online dialogue.

The group is unique in that it encourages users to participate in real-time discussions with others through its regular Zoom meetings

“The problem is we don’t have decision makers who can make brave decisions,” an unnamed Palestinian member explained.

“So we started the first step to create a new generation away from politics.”

Founder Mori Sela, the founder of the group, spoke with i24NEWS on how Israelis and Palestinians for Peace works.

“On Facebook, we have about 4,000 people, 3,000 of them are very active every month,” Sela said.

He collaborates with a team of activists who review the group and ensure discussions remain civil.

“We did have quite a few people that we had to block or mute for a while until they learn what the language in this group is,” the founder explained.

“We sometimes call them when they make some comments that (are) not respectful or has some violence,” Warda Sada, the group’s co-director added.

“It’s a challenge,” she said, “to have Palestinians from (Gaza), from the West Bank, from all over the world… speak about their narratives, and to listen to the Israeli narratives too.”