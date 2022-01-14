Israel prepares for 'unseasonably cold' temperatures

Rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel

Israel is preparing for "unseasonably low" temperatures for the weekend, including showers and thunderstorms, the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) announced Friday.

Temperatures in Jerusalem are expected to stay below 46 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday, dropping to 41 degrees overnight. The temperature will remain between 50-55 degrees throughout the weekend in Tel Aviv.

The IMS noted unseasonably low temperatures and strong winds coming in from the west. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon on Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel, with isolated thunderstorms and a chance of rainfall in the northern Negev Desert over the weekend.

The IMS also warned of a slight risk of flooding along the coastline, and possible flash floods in the Dead Sea region and the Judean Desert in the West Bank later Friday.

Last month, Winter Storm Carmel swept through Israel, with three people dying of hypothermia as a result.

The storm brought down trees and electrical poles, as well as widespread flooding. Winds as high as 26 miles per hour were recorded in Jerusalem with gusts as high as 42 miles per hour.

Around 10 inches of snow fell on Mount Herman in the north, according to Walla.