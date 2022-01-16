Neve Sha’anan: The drug epidemic in Tel Aviv

'Our basic rights are besmirched. Human dignity... and equality,' a Neve Sha'anan resident said

Residents of Neve Sha’anan, a southeastern neighborhood in Israel’s coastal Tel Aviv metropolis, are faced with a large-scale drug issue that authorities seem to dismiss.

i24NEWS filmed the area with a discrete camera, documenting the daily lives of residents.

“Before, it was pleasant to live in Neve Sha’anan. But in the 90s, things began to deteriorate. First prostitution, then drug trafficking on every corner,” Moti Katz, a Neve Sha’anan resident, told i24NEWS.

“I live at the gates of hell.”

Home to the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station - a source of crime and pollution - the transportation hub is among the fastest-growing areas in the city, according to the Tel Aviv Municipality.

“Brothels are open day and night. I don't know anyone who wants to live with a brothel in front of their place, with the crime that comes with it,” Katz continued.

“The police know very well what’s going on, and they know the drug dealers. But they don't do anything.”

Despite being forbidden in Israel, brothels are scattered throughout Neve Sha’anan - which means ‘Tranquil Abode’ in Hebrew - with 32 prostitution houses on one street alone.

“They would not do things this way if we were on Rothschild Boulevard or Bograshov Street,” Katz said to i24NEWS, referring to popular, well-kept streets in the center of Tel Aviv.

Exacerbated residents are taking action, though, protesting in Tel Aviv to raise awareness about their experienced turmoil and to one day bring their case to Israel’s Supreme Court.

“Two of our basic rights are besmirched. Human dignity - because we don't live in a safe a respectful environment - and equality," Katz said.

"Tel Aviv… is beautiful, clean, well-lit, and without crime. But if you walk seven minutes away, the situation is completely different."