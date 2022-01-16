Israeli survivor of terrorist attack turns disaster into personal triumph

Dana Ofir, who became an IDF officer, wants to help other wounded soldiers achieve their dreams

Dana Ofir thought that her hopes of being an officer in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were shattered when a terrorist plowed a truck into her and her friends in 2017.

"I was just standing with my friends. I didn't notice him. I just heard my friends yelling and screaming 'Be careful!' And then I was just lying. I found myself flying on the grass," Ofir told i24NEWS.

The attack in Jerusalem killed four soldiers and wounded dozens of others.

It left Dana in a wheelchair — bloodied but unbroken.

"I was handicapped. I was not able to walk. But I fought. I fought to come back and to finish my mission. I wanted to be an officer in the IDF. I wanted to serve my country and I wanted to stay here and not let anyone decide my plans or how to live my life," Ofir said.

Dana made the recovery, graduating officers' school in a wheelchair.

She completed a training course to become a combat fitness instructor less than seven months after the attack.

Ofir, now 24, is currently a student in Israel studying sport therapy to help other wounded soldiers return to normal life.

Watch Dana's inspiring story: