Poll: Israeli public opposes Netanyahu plea deal

49 percent of respondents believe that Netanyahu's cases should reach a decision in court

According to new polls published by Israeli media on Sunday, the majority of Israelis oppose the plea deal with Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a Kan poll, 49 percent of respondents believe that Netanyahu's cases should reach a decision in court, whereas only 28 percent believe it's right to reach a plea agreement.

The reported deal would only see bribery charges against Netanyahu being removed, however, he would be required to agree to a conviction including "moral turpitude." This would eject him from public life for at least seven years, most likely ending his political career.

Israel's Channel 13 poll has 46 percent against the deal and 29 percent in favor. However, Channel 12's poll revealed that 51 percent oppose the plea deal, and 31 percent support it.

Kan's poll has 42 percent of Likud supporters in favor of the plea bargain. Netanyahu is the current leader of the right-wing Likud party.

The majority of those questioned believe Netanyahu is guilty of at least some charges.

According to Kan's poll, 36 percent believe that Netanyahu is guilty of all charges against him, and 19 percent believe he is guilty of only some of the charges.

Channel 12 revealed that 39 percent prefer the current government to continue in office after the plea deal, while 28 percent support going to the polls.

Finally, 24 percent support a new government headed by the Likud. However, the poll by Kan had 47 percent preferring that the current government continue to serve in its current composition, and 38 percent preferring a new government.

According to Channel 13, most Likud voters believe Nir Barkat is the most suitable candidate to lead the Likud party with 36 percent support. Kan's poll had 29 percent supporting Barkat.