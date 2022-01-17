Poll: most Israelis' routine changed by Covid pandemic

The poll found that 54 percent of Israelis say the pandemic caused them to change their daily routine

A new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute found that the Covid pandemic caused a change in routine for most Israelis.

The poll found that 54 percent of Israelis say the pandemic caused them to change their daily routine. Out of the sample, 45 percent answered that they rethought their lives, such as their career or studies, while 50 percent responded that they had not.

Among the Arab population, 71 percent in the age group of 35-44 have rethought their lives due to the Covid pandemic.

Those who had reported a change in routine due to Covid were more likely to answer that they rethought their lives.

The survey also asked questions regarding personal feelings about economic status and feelings towards employment security.

Among Jews, 39 percent define their economic situation as good, a little under 43 percent as medium, and only 17 percent as not good. However, among the Arab respondents, only 24 percent define their economic situation as good, while 38 percent define it as not good.

A large majority of Jewish Israelis (61 percent), and a smaller majority of Arabs (52 percent), feel employment security. Among Jewish men, the sense of employment security is the highest at nearly 63 percent.

A segmentation by personal assessment of economic situation found that among Jews, the better the financial situation, the more likely they were to stay at their current job. Of those who consider their economic situation good, 78 percent are not considering leaving.