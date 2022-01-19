Israel's parents and teachers attempt to handle the Covid pandemic

'My children's isolation has created a difficult situation for me'

As the omicron Covid wave sweeps through Israel, parents and teachers deal with the stress of working and raising children with the near-constant threat of isolation.

Sivan Vanunu from Netivot is a mother of four, all children under the age of ten, as well as a teacher at a high school. When her children were sent into isolation, she was forced to be absent from the school but continued to teach over Zoom.

"My children's isolation has created a difficult situation for me," she told Ynet, stressing the importance of attempting to balance between her job and her children. "My children went crazy at home and demanded attention."

She continued, "Every day I taught about five hours through Zoom, with the first hour devoted to education."

According to Vanunu, the teachers aren't the only ones suffering from isolation.

"The students went into class and used the time to vent emotions and discuss the difficult situation created for them. Because these are high school students, social disconnection and isolation affect them."

As of Sunday, some 200,000 Israeli children and teachers were self-isolating after testing positive for Covid or being exposed to a known carrier.

Education Minister Yifat Sasha-Biton pushed against unnecessary isolation, citing the mental health effects it has on children.

“Children face eating disorders, a tsunami of mental health issues, abnormal sexual behaviors, and more, all because of unnecessary isolation,” Sasha-Biton said during a cabinet meeting, according to Israeli media.