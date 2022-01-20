Report: Israel Police collect kompromat on Israeli citizens

Material about target's sex life was reportedly hoarded as 'leverage' for potential future investigations

Israeli police targeted a social activist using spyware – despite the individual being suspected of no crimes – and stockpiled potentially embarrassing information about his sex life to use as "leverage" in possible future investigations, Calcalist reported Thursday.

The news site revealed Tuesday that police have for years used Pegasus against Israeli civilians, including people who are not suspected of criminality, by exploiting a legal loophole and maintaining surveillance in complete secrecy, without permission from courts or judges.

Pegasus – built by NSO Group – is considered to be one of the most powerful cyber surveillance tools available on the market. It allows operators to take full control of a target's phone, download all data from the device or activate its camera or microphone without the user's knowledge.

In multiple cases information was retrieved by police using Pegasus prior to the opening of a covert investigation, for which police can request proper legal means for wiretapping, Calcalist reported, without citing its sources.

One target of the police’s SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) unit was an activist who police believed could potentially commit "aggravated public order offences" and pose a "danger to democracy," the site reported.

It is alleged that police officers hacked his phone using Pegasus, discovering he had Grindr, a gay dating app, installed on his phone. This information, as well as the target’s location and schedule were communicated to other officers to enable them to surveil him further, it is reported.

Israel Police denied this claim and said that the report was deliberately vague to prevent them from properly investigating it. All its operations are legal and based on court warrants where required, it said.

The revelations of the sale of NSO Group spyware to dictatorships around the world caused tensions between Israel and a number of its allies last year.