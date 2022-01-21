Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz tests positive for Covid

Gantz says 'In the coming days, I will manage security matters from my home'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on his official Twitter account Friday that he tested positive for Covid 19, the latest of Israel’s senior officials to contract the virus.

On Saturday, Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman confirmed he was infected, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid additionally declared he tested positive for Covid at the beginning of the month.

“I am positive for Covid as well,” Gantz explained on Friday, adding “I feel good because I’m vaccinated.”

He said that he would continue to perform his duties while in isolation, and encouraged Israelis to engage in best practices to avoid becoming infected with Covid.

“In the coming days, I will manage security matters from my home. Stay healthy, follow the guidelines, and go get vaccinated,” he said.

Israel now leads the world in the number of Covid infections per capita, according to a Thursday Channel 12 report.

Senior health expert Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science explained that this is due to Israel’s high testing rate in proportion to the country’s smaller population size, according to The Times of Israel.

During a speech on Thursday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the state will introduce Covid testing twice a week for school children, and end quarantine restrictions for students who were exposed to a carrier of the virus.