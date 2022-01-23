Food delivery app ‘Haat’ serves Israel’s Arab community

'Haat' serves Arabs in Israel who live in areas without adequate infrastructure for typical food delivery

A food delivery app dedicated to Arab cities in Israel is revolutionizing the industry, serving residents of areas without adequate infrastructure for similar services to thrive in.

In February 2020, Dr. Hasan Abasi launched ‘Haat’ from his office in the Arab town Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel.

“The beginning was very difficult,” Dr. Abasi, CEO of the food delivery app, told i24NEWS.

“The first part was to convince people of your idea, and the second part was when you actually start working on the app yourself.”

Abasi’s app recently crossed the one million mark of orders, connecting Arab societies in Israel with 670 shops and restaurants.

“Planning is one thing, and implementing it is completely different,” Abasi continued.

‘Haat,’ which means “bring” in Arabic, answers the unmet needs of Arab communities in Israel that have insufficient means to reap the benefits of typical food delivery.

Unlike the Israeli food delivery app ‘Wolt’ or ‘UberEats,’ Abasi’s ‘Haat’ allows for payments of both cash and credit card, with 80 percent of its turnover in cash.

It also allows orders to be sent to the location of a user’s smartphone - in contrast to other apps that require an exact address - since many houses in Arab towns and villages are not numbered.

“One of the things that we work on is user experience, on how we can make it easier for users to get what they want,” Muhammad Jawabri, user experience specialist at ‘Haat,’ told i24NEWS.

Although the application already covers a wide area extending from Yarka in northern Israel to the central city of Jerusalem, the team’s ambition is far greater.

“'Haat' must control the whole world of deliveries in all areas without infrastructure,” Abasi said.