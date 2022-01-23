Israel adds $9.2 million to Yad Vashem museum budget

Move comes ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day this Thursday

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a budget increase of $9.2 million for the year 2022 for the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

The move comes just ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place on Thursday.

The UN General Assembly last Thursday adopted by consensus a non-binding resolution proposed by Israel calling on all states to fight against Holocaust denial and antisemitism, especially on social networks.

The text carries strong political significance even without being legally binding. It was developed with the assistance of Germany and was co-sponsored by 114 countries out of the 193 that make up the world body.

The budget increase for Israel's official Holocaust memorial comes amid a global spike in antisemitism, including in the United States, where one out of every four Jews said that they experienced an antisemitic incident, according to a yearly State of Antisemitism in America report published by the American Jewish Committee.

Earlier this month, four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at a synagogue in the US state of Texas. The incident during Shabbat services at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville ended with the four captives released and the hostage taker dead.