Israel: A program to integrate combat vets into high-tech

Combat arms soldiers lagging behind their cyber trained peers in post army job market

An Israeli program is working to integrate combat veterans of Israel’s military into the Startup Nation’s high-tech sector.

Israel’s high-tech companies are increasingly recruiting discharged soldiers who served in military cyber or technology units, widening the gap from combat veterans who did not receive the same experience.

“It’s very important to help as many sectors in Israel as possible, that lack the skills or opportunities or because of the choices they made to help society, to get into the strongest financial areas in Israel,” Urit Lanzet, COO of Cymotive Technologies, told i24NEWS.

“Especially for combat-discharged soldiers, we owe them so much.”

As Israel consistently asserts itself as the Startup Nation and a global tech powerhouse, the desire of high school graduates to serve in combat units has dropped considerably in recent years.

However, there is a growing demand for placement into the technological corps, especially in cyber and intelligence units.

Many tech-unit soldiers are heavily recruited after leaving Israel’s military, as they learn many skills that give them a leg up over others, including those from frontline units.

Cybersecurity firm Cymotive Technologies teamed up with the StartUp Nation Central NGO to launch a program to address that gap and help combat veterans transition into high-tech careers.

“I want others who helped the country to have as many opportunities as I have,” Lanzet said.

The program will include comprehensive technological training, workshops, professional guidance, and mentorship.