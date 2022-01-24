Former Israeli chief justice Miriam Naor dies, aged 74

Retired jurist remembered as 'queen of justice and as one of the titans of Israeli law'

Former Israeli Supreme Court chief justice Miriam Naor passed away on Monday at the age of 74.

Her death comes just days after she was awarded the Yakir Yerushalayim Medal for her life in public service.

Naor chaired the Meron disaster inquiry committee most recently.

It was not immediately clear how the state commission investigating the worst civilian disaster in Israel's history will move forward, although initial reports indicated that Supreme Court Chief Esther Hayut is expected to select a new committee chair in the coming days.

Naor was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2003, serving as chief justice from 2015 to 2017, when the jurist retired.

She began her legal career after graduating with honors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1971.

Political leaders and government officials offered their sympathies upon hearing of her death and heaped praise on the jurist.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Naor a “respected jurist” who was always “careful to maintain the required balance between the variety of values ​​in Israeli society, and to strengthen the national and Zionist character of the State of Israel.”

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Naor for her “deep commitment to the State of Israel and the world of law, to which she contributed so much throughout her life.”

President Isaac Herzog said Naor “will be remembered in Israeli history as the queen of justice and as one of the titans of Israeli law — a wise, knowledgeable, sensitive, strong, and independent woman, who remained modest even as she sat on the highest courts in the land.”