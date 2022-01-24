Israel's Health Minister: fourth vaccine to general public 'unlikely'

'Regarding the entire population, I don't think we will go there'

Israel's Health Minister announced on Monday that he did not think Israel would offer a fourth Covid vaccine to most people.

The country is currently administering a second booster to the most vulnerable groups including the elderly, the immunocompromised, and healthcare workers.

Omicron continues to surge throughout the country and the world, as other countries continue to make the fourth shot available.

"We took this step, we weighed it seriously, it wasn't a simple decision, but it's good that we did," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said of offering a fourth shot to those groups, according to Reuters.

"But regarding the entire population, I don't think we will go there," he told Israel Radio.

Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine given to people over 60 made them three times more resistant to serious illness than those vaccinated only three times in the same age group.

The ministry also said that the second booster made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than those in the same age group that received three shots.

This is a preliminary analysis performed by a team of researchers from the Health Ministry, the Weizmann Institute of Science, the Technion, Hebrew University, and Sheba Medical Center.