Israel's Health Ministry experts recommend 4th Covid vaccine

The advisory panel recommends it on the condition that five months passed since the third shot

Israel's Health Ministry advisory panel recommended on Tuesday a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine for those over 18, on the condition that five months passed since the third shot or recovery from the disease.

"The decision was made in light of the positive results showing three to five times protection against severe morbidity after the fourth dose, and protection against infection of about two times compared to those who are vaccinated with only a third dose," a statement from the Health Ministry stated.

The recommendations are pending approval by Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash.

Prof. Eyal Leshem, an infectious disease specialist at Sheba Medical Center, released a statement regarding the Health Ministry recommendation.

"A major caveat is that people vaccinated with four doses may behave differently or avoid risky exposures compared with persons who received only three doses." Meaning lifestyle could be the cause for lower rates of infection.

"The global community should now focus on prioritizing and delivering vaccines to vulnerable, unvaccinated populations in third world countries where vaccine coverage rates are still low," he concluded.

Health Ministry data released on Tuesday showed 83,613 new infections recorded a day before, the second day in a row with over 83,000 new cases.

In the past week, 125 people in Israel with Covid died, making the death toll since the start of the pandemic 8,487.