Israel reaches new low in annual corruption index

This year's index 'indicates that the phenomenon of corruption in Israel is strengthening'

Israel continues to fall in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, according to the newest report published Tuesday, achieving its lowest score since 2012.

In the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, Israel scored 59 out of 100, a higher score meaning less corruption. In 2020 Israel scored 60 points out of 100, and 64 in 2016.

Out of 180 countries, Israel is ranked 36, ranking 28 five years ago.

Within OECD countries, Israel ranked 29 out of 37, falling four places since last year.

Chairwoman of Transparency International Israel, Nili Arad, says this year's index “indicates that the phenomenon of corruption in Israel is strengthening," The Times of Israel reported.

She says this is concerning in light of the Covid pandemic, “when an extra measure of transparency is needed as protection against harming the foundations of democracy.”

“Israel’s low ranking is a warning sign against moving toward signs of a corrupt state,” she added, according to ToI.

The countries with the highest scores were Denmark, Finland, and New Zealand, tying in first with a score of 88 out of 100.

At the bottom, South Sudan scored merely 11 out of 100, ranking last out of the 180 countries.

This publication comes as former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu pleaded not guilty, stating he is the victim of a politically orchestrated "which hunt."