Israel's Health Ministry considering scrapping new isolation rules for children

Israel's Health Ministry officials are reportedly discussing revising Covid quarantine requirements for children, just days after the new rules were announced, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The new rules, which are set to go into effect on Thursday, will end isolation requirements for children who've come in contact with a confirmed carrier of Covid in an attempt to keep children in school. Children will instead take two at-home Covid tests a week, only entering quarantine if they test positive.

Health officials, however, are considering reversing the decision due to concerns over pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) cases in children who recover from omicron, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

There has been a rise in PIMS cases during the omicron wave in other countries, and officials decided that if Israel sees a similar uptick in cases, quarantine would be reinstated for children, the report stated.

Most cases of Covid in children are mild, but PIMS can cause hospitalization and death. The condition shows up roughly 30-45 days after recovering from Covid.

Covid czar Salman Zarka and Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash took part in an emergency meeting to discuss PIMS, deciding to closely track data on the condition, according to Channel 12.

Prof. Tzachi Grossman, chairman of the Association of Pediatricians in Israel, said to Channel 12, "We call on parents to be careful about the tests and report their results reliably. The responsibility of the parents is a critical part of the success."