Israel okays 4th Covid vaccine for immunocompromised

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General, Nachman Ash, approved on Wednesday a fourth Covid vaccine for those 18 and older who suffer from compromised immune systems and their caretakers.

A fourth shot will also be made available for those at greater risk due to work, Reuters reported.

In order to be eligible for a fourth dose, four months must have passed since the third shot. Previously, only those over 60 and other high-risk groups were allowed to receive the second booster.

A Health Ministry advisory committee recommended Tuesday the approval of the fourth vaccine for all adults, as long as five months passed from their receiving the vaccine or recovering.

"The decision was made in light of the positive results showing three to five times protection against severe morbidity after the fourth dose, and protection against infection of about two times compared to those who are vaccinated with only a third dose," the recommendation stated.

A preliminary study by Sheba Medical Center last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to higher levels than the third. The medical center gave second booster shots in a trial among its staff and studied the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week.

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning that there were 76,017 new daily cases in Israel Tuesday as serious cases continue to rise.