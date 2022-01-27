Israel’s president urges ‘never again’ in Holocaust speech

Herzog says 'It is alarmingly clear that 77 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the shock is wearing off'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog delivered a speech at Yad Vashem, the Jerusalem-based World Holocaust Remembrance Center, for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday.

The president described how his father, Israel’s sixth president Chaim Herzog, helped to liberate the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp while serving in the British military during the second World War, and called on the world to recommit to the promise of “never again.”

“It is alarmingly clear that 77 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the shock is wearing off,” Herzog cautioned.

“We are seeing a surge in antisemitic assaults online; a normalization of antisemitic terminology in mainstream media; and an introduction of social media platforms refocused on Jew hatred to newer, younger audiences,” the official continued.

He spoke out against the threats of radicalism and antisemitism present in the world’s institutions - including at the United Nations - and condemned Iran’s government for it’s calls to eliminate Israel.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to remembering the lessons of the Holocaust, together. Let us preserve the legacy of the Holocaust, by showing zero tolerance for all forms of antisemitism, racism and extremism, and by taking effective and timely steps to counter them.”

“I call upon all nations to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism, which states in the clearest of terms what hatred of Jews looks like,” the president urged.