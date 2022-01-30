Israel: government extends Green Pass regulations by a week

Avigdor Lieberman says, 'We will not allow the Green Pass to be extended after February 6'

Israel’s government on Sunday approved a one-week extension of the Green Pass Covid regulations, which were set to be canceled on February 1, along with restrictions on gatherings.

All but three ministers, Gideon Saar, Yifat Shasha-Bitton, and Issawi Frej, supported the extension of the Green Pass. Although he voted in favor of the extension, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, "I repeat, we will not allow the Green Pass to be extended after February 6, not even by a second.”

The Green Pass, which indicates whether a person is vaccinated or recovered from Covid, is required by most businesses and public places to enter.

However, many health experts have called for it to be canceled, saying it has become obsolete since being previously infected or vaccinated does not protect against the omicron variant.

According to the experts, the Green Pass might even be "dangerous", due to the fact that in places where it is required, people feel safe and might neglect protection measures.

These places would therefore be conducive to contamination according to the experts, who recommend requiring a negative test in addition to the Green Pass, particularly at the entrance to retirement homes.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported that the reproduction rate, which indicates the average number of infections by a confirmed carrier, dropped to 0.95, showing a downward trend in the epidemic.

According to the ministry's latest report, 45,258 people tested positive on Saturday, the lowest number since January 15.