Esther Pollard, wife of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, dies

Jonathan Pollard says his wife 'was an amazing fighter'

Esther Pollard, the wife of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, died at the age of 68 in Israel on Monday morning as a result of septic shock.

Pollard, who was additionally battling breast cancer for a number of years, also tested positive for Covid at the Jerusalem-based Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Her funeral is scheduled for Monday at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot Cemetery.

The woman’s husband, Jonathan Pollard, previously worked as an intelligence analyst for the United States Navy and received a life sentence for providing Israel with classified information in violation of the Espionage Act.

He was released after serving 30 years in a US prison, and after the parole restrictions imposed on Pollard’s ability to leave New York ended, he and his wife moved to Jerusalem.

The pair wed in 1994, while Jonathan was still imprisoned, and Esther spent years advocating for the release of her husband.

In 1996, Esther went on a 19-day hunger strike to demonstrate against Jonathan’s imprisonment, but ended the protest after meeting with Israel’s then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She explained that the official “publicly committed himself to bring Jonathan home,” according to Canadian Jewish News.

Following the death of his wife, Pollard said that Esther “was an amazing fighter,” according to The Jerusalem Post.