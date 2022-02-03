Israel's Arab community raises over $6m for refugees in Syria

'The pictures from Syria have broken the hearts of people who have brought in whatever money they could'

Israel's Arab sector has raised over $6 million in aid for refugees enduring a harsh winter in northern Syria, Haaretz reports.

Officials from aid organizations said they were surprised by the outpouring of support because many members of Israel's Arab community themselves suffer from economic hardships.

“We’ve been in operation for five years at this point, and this is the first time that we’ve seen such a response. It's surprised us,” Raed Bader, the director of al-Qulub al-Rahima, a group whose name means “warm hearts," told Haaretz.

“The pictures from Syria have broken the hearts of people who have brought in whatever money they could. It's not just well-to-do people who have donated, but also middle-class and people who live simply."

Some 2.8 million people have sought shelter in the opposition stronghold of northwestern Syria after fleeing their homes during the decade-long civil war.

Many of the displaced people live in tents without warm clothes or heating.

The refugee camps were recently hit by heavy snow and freezing temperatures, with two babies dying from the cold in Idlib province, according to the UN.

A total of 287 camps in Idlib and Aleppo were hit by the recent winter storms, the UN said. The snow destroyed at least 935 tents and damaged more than 9,500 others.