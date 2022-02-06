Israeli Holocaust survivor wounded during May's Gaza conflict dies at 91

Naomi Perlman was seriously wounded at her Ashkelon home by shrapnel from a Hamas rocket

A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor has died nine months after she was wounded by shrapnel from a Gaza-launched rocket during the escalation between Israel and Hamas.

Naomi Perlman lived in Ashkelon in southern Israel.

Her son told Israeli media on Sunday that since the injury in May, his mother had been in a nursing ward at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

Her passing brings the number of Israelis killed in the escalation in May of 2021 to 14 people.

Perlman's Indian caregiver, Santosh Sumaya, was killed in the attack.

“If there is anyone who deserves to be called the ultimate survivor it is her,” her son, Shuki Perlman, was quoted by Kan News as saying. “It was nine months of fighting. I did not believe she would survive. She came without a pulse and blood pressure to Barzilai.”

Perlman immigrated to Israel from Poland in 1950.

The Ashkelon Municipality said that she and her late husband, Ya'acov, "contributed significantly to the construction" of the city, Kan reported.

She is survived by her son, Shuki, and a daughter, Tzipi, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, the last of whom was born a month ago.