Covid services in Israel’s unrecognized Bedouin villages

Covid testing is a part of everyday life in Israel, but a challenge for many of the south’s unrecognized Bedouin communities.

i24NEWS spoke to members of one organization that is bringing crucial Covid services to these remote areas, giving these constrained communities easier access to health care.

In southern Israel’s Negev, many Bedouin villages are not recognized as legal by the Israeli government, blocking them from key aspects of infrastructure.

It can be a challenge for locals to access supplies such as official antigen tests as some cities are over an hour away from the nearest medical center.

“The antigen testing is going on all week. It’s being continuously carried out in the community,” said Amir Kweder, a community resilience coordinator.

Kweder manages a cohort of volunteers known as community resilience teams, organized through the Arab-Jewish Center for Empowerment, Equality, and Cooperation (AJEEC).

The center promotes cooperation among Jews and Arabs, and provides services to the Negev’s Bedouin community.

“Our main approach… is getting people to work together, to learn together, and to find the mutual interests and the current good, and build around that,” Kher Albaz, chair of AJEEC-NISPED, told i24NEWS.

While Israel’s emergency services maintain a presence in the region, AJEEC says it can be a challenge for those unfamiliar with the area to navigate through the villages.

With coordination between Negev municipalities and Israel’s Magen David Adom National Emergency Service, AJEEC is bestowed training, supplies, and even ambulances to better provide crucial services to under-resourced areas.

“We provide the knowledge of where to operate because we operate on the field. We know the communities, the people, and we know those who want to volunteer,” said Albaz.