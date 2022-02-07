Israel: two-thirds of students not submitting Covid test results

'Not only are only one-third of children getting tested, we also don’t know who is sick,' says Dr. Alroy-Preis

An Israeli senior Health Ministry official told a Knesset hearing Monday that only 30 percent of parents and students are submitting at-home Covid tests, following new guidelines.

The guidelines - which went into effect January 27 - call for students to submit two at-home Covid tests a week. These rules allow students who come in contact with a positive Covid patient to avoid quarantine, only isolating if they test positive for the virus.

According to Education Minister director-general Dalit Stauber, just 600,000 children were tested and had their results loaded into the appropriate portal.

Of those tested, 60,000 were found to be positive, The Times of Israel reported, quoting Stauber.

Israel's Health Ministry director of public health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis found the statistics "disturbing."

“The government of Israel made a decision that a child who was near a positive case and did not get tested should be in quarantine,” said Alroy-Preis, according to ToI.

“But we have no way to do this because there is no real tracking.”

Alroy-Preis said that “not only are only one-third of children getting tested, we also don’t know who is sick. The Education Ministry is not reporting it and the Health Ministry can’t enforce quarantine among those who aren’t tested.”

Upon receiving a positive at-home test, the student must take an official antigen test and then isolate if that test comes out positive. However, Alroy-Preis stated that many of those students who test positive were not following up with official tests.

Stauber defended the plan, saying: “Without these tests, these students would be continuing to go to class without anyone knowing they had been infected."