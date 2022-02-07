Israeli family gains popularity sharing life online

'We try to give inspiration in what we do, to give something for people to look up to and see themselves in'

The most popular Israeli family on YouTube - the Tarasov family - has millions of loyal online followers who watch their videos about raising kids and living in Israel.

Dozens of videos of the Tarasovs portray the everyday challenges and joys of family life.

The Israeli YouTube stars and parents of three, Moran and Joseph Tarasov, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss their fame and inspirations that began 11 years ago.

“I started documenting my life… about breastfeeding, our first family vacation,” Moran said.

“Seven and a half years ago, it was about me exposing our lives, and that intimacy made people raise eyebrows.”

Joseph initially acted as the technical, behind-the-scenes actor for Moran, but that quickly changed.

“After a request from our audience that they wanted to see me more… I decided to open my own channel, and the rest is history,” Joseph told i24NEWS.

Moran explained how opening up to her audience was “therapeutic, and a way to connect with my audience that was more personal.”

“When I saw how my community was reacting, that they wanted to see Moran the person, I understood I needed to give more of me.”

The two noted that what they bring to the screen is how their audience can connect to them so easily.

“We try to give inspiration in what we do, to give something for people to look up to and see themselves in,” Moran said.

Joseph voiced his appreciation of the family vocation.

“The most valuable thing that I notice is… you have an archive of all your unforgettable moments, good and bad, and documenting the stuff that makes you realize how time flies.”