Israel: education minister plans school reforms

The plan proposes that children spend 15-30 minutes a day on activities tied to English studies

Israel's Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton is promoting a plan to teach English to preschool students, Israeli media reported Thursday.

The plan proposes that children spend 15-30 minutes a day on activities tied to English studies. However, the program faces challenges such as training teachers to instruct the language.

A report by the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics published in October 2017 found that 38 percent of Israelis ages 16 to 65 lacked basic English skills such as speaking, reading or writing. In addition, roughly 13 percent reported that they do not know any English whatsoever.

As of now, English studies in the country begin in the third grade, whereas in Europe, children's exposure often starts in preschool. Moreover, passing an English oral and written test is a prerequisite for receiving a high school matriculation certificate in Israel.

Shasha-Biton also plans to reform the matriculation exam system, reducing the number of required exams from 12-14 to only 4-5.

The students will be required to pass exams in four core subjects, including English, language, mathematics and an elective course.

Other classes currently part of the matriculation exams will be tested and graded internally by the school.

The idea “is to create a significant learning process,” instead of “only memorizing and regurgitating the information on a piece of paper,” Israel's Channel 12 reported.