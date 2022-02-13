Coronavirus czar: 'Too early' to say Israel is past fifth wave

'We are seeing a decline in cases, but the numbers are still too high,' Prof. Salman Zarka says

Coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka on Sunday cautioned that Israel is still experiencing the fifth wave of Covid-19 despite the downward trend in both new daily cases and serious cases.

“It is too early to see if we are past the fifth coronavirus wave yet,” Zarka said in an interview with Army Radio. “We are seeing a decline in cases, but the numbers are still too high, it’s still too early to take the masks off.”

The comments came a day after a leading epidemiologist in Israel predicted that the total number of serious cases that has spiked during the omicron outbreak will drop below the 1,000-mark this week.

"By the end of the week there will be under 1,000 serious cases in hospitals, possibly even around 800," Prof. Eran Segal, a coronavirus adviser to the government, told local media.

Sunday's Health Ministry update showed a total of 1,057 patients hospitalized in serious condition, with 328 critical and 269 on ventilators.

The number of serious cases recorded over the past week is 27 percent lower than the previous seven days.

In another sign that the outbreak is waning, the reproduction rate, or R value, continued to tick downward — the weekly average from 10 days ago is at 0.73. A number below one indicates that the spread of the virus is declining.

A total of 18,020 new daily Covid cases were recorded in Israel on Saturday, down from 22,360 the previous day. However, there is generally less testing on Saturday due to the Jewish holiday of Shabbat, so Sunday's numbers are not considerate an accurate reflection of the overall trend.

The number of verified coronavirus cases over the past week has dropped 37 percent compared to the previous seven-day period.