Israel’s Health Ministry formalizes conversion therapy ban

Israel’s Health Ministry issued a notice on Monday formalizing a ban on conversion therapy, and included a number of sanctions medical professionals could face if they engage in the practice.

“The sexual orientation or gender identity of a person should not be seen as a medical or psychological issue requiring treatment,” the notice read.

The announcement emphasized that there is no scientific evidence which supports the use of conversion therapy, and said that practitioners offering it could have their licenses revoked and be subject to “disciplinary proceedings,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz applauded the move as a major achievement for the country’s LGBTQ+ community.

“This is a victory in the general struggle for tolerance and equality, but in my eyes, it is more basic and more critical because this is also a struggle for life itself, this is truly saving lives,” Horowitz said, The Post reported.

He condemned conversion therapy as “a cruel abuse of distressed youth.”

"This practice is a murder of the psyche, and sometimes of the body as well,” the official said.

“It is our duty to act against those who engage in it and endanger human lives. That's what we're doing today.”