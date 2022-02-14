Israel's own 'Freedom Convoy' begins protesting

'Rights are being taken away from citizens with no real justification, and we need to fight that'

Israel's citizens began protesting against Covid restrictions on Monday, driving along the main highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Inspired by demonstrations in Canada known as the “Freedom Convoy,” vehicles made their way to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem from a meeting point roughly mid-way between the two cities.

They hung signs on their cars reading "cancel the mask mandate," "no more restrictions, going back to normal," "new world order," among other slogans.

"Freedom doesn't look like this," read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.

"I'm here for my children, so that they can have a better world," one of the protesters explained to Haaretz.

"Rights are being taken away from citizens with no real justification, and we need to fight that." But, she added, "We are no one's enemies."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Anti-vaccine activists protest, calling the government to cancel the Covid emergency restrictions with a sign reading "Truth will grow from the Earth," outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, February 14, 2022.

Protestors sounded horns and beat drums outside the Knesset, calling for Covid restrictions to be lifted.

"We are all gathered here for freedom. Because for two years already, all this world is going mad because of all the mandates and all the things that don't let us live as free as we are born," one protestor said to Reuters.

Israel rolled back restrictions in recent weeks, ending requirements to show proof of vaccination - known in the country as the Green Pass - at restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and hotels.

However, masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, public transportation and stores.