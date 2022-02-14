El Al Airlines implementing organized in-flight prayer sessions

Those praying will be allowed to congregate at the back of the plane after the meal service

Israel's El Al Airlines decided to adopt set times for religiously observant passengers to hold communal prayers, Israeli media reported Monday.

The project will have cabin crew announce times for prayers over the speaker system and will be shown on the passenger's screens. They will be allowed to congregate at the back of the plane after the meal service, financial daily Globes reported.

A minimum of ten Jewish men is required to form a minyan, which is standard for the three prayers Orthodox Jewish men are required to say daily.

While some rabbis have ruled that prayers should be recited while sitting during flights, passengers sometimes congregate in the aisles for ad-hoc prayers, sometimes blocking cabin crew and disturbing passengers.

The airline stressed that “as part of the improvement of the service, El Al is examining a way to regulate the issue of prayers so that they are performed without disturbing sleeping passengers, in a way that benefits both secular and religious travelers,” Jewish Press reported.

All participants will be required to wear masks and must return to their seats if weather conditions dictate.

The letter to El Al's cabin staff indicates the importance of timing in Jewish prayer, and that matters in the kitchen should be arranged so that prayers can take place at the required times.