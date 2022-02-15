Young Bedouin activist finds her stride on social media

Alhjooj hopes that through her activism, Israel will grant recognition to Bedouin villages in the Negev

Adan Alhjooj, an 18-year-old activist who went viral online during the tree-planting protests, is utilizing social media as a tool to advocate for unrecognized Bedouin villages in the Negev, a desert located in southern Israel.

Villages which are unrecognized under Israel’s laws are not granted key infrastructure - an issue that Alhjooj observed personally through her experience with her family.

The activist, who grew up spending time in both her mother’s recognized and her father’s unrecognized village, saw relatives go without basic utilities due to the status of their village.

“My grandma - who is 80-something - (was) living with no running water while I was just relaxing, you know, having as much water as I want,” Alhjooj told i24NEWS.

“It was very difficult for me, and I always felt this sort of guilt, but at the same time… it was always a good reminder to me of what I’m fighting for.”

She hopes that through her activism, Israel will grant recognition to the Negev’s unrecognized Bedouin villages and acknowledge their history in the land.

Although her content covering the Bedouin protests over tree-planting gained traction last month, she expressed concern that interest on the topic could wind down.

“Every movement dies down and people are just excited because it's a trend. Honestly, it hurts me deeply, because this trend that you are choosing to follow, and to watch while you’re sitting comfortably at home - it’s not a trend for us,” Alhjooj told i24NEWS.

“It’s something that we’ve been living in for tens of years, and we continue to live in to this day.”