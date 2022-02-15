Israel to cut ultra-Orthodox men’s seminary hours to boost work

Many ultra-Orthodox families are large and often supported by women, of whom 83 percent hold jobs

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday offered ultra-Orthodox Jewish men an incentive to join the workforce by halving the time spent in religious study in return for the same state stipend.

Roughly half of ultra-Orthodox men work, while the rest study Judaism for 40 hours a week - a practice that dates back to the formation of the Jewish state when they were allowed to forego work and conscription due to their small population.

The Bank of Israel and economic leaders warn of long-term strains on Israel’s budget if the community is not integrated into the workforce, especially if the ultra-Orthodox population grows at a forecasted rate of 32 percent by 2065.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490664220115054601 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lieberman - who believes ultra-Orthodox men should earn a living through work and not stipends - said the plan would cut the hours men spend studying to 20, a move condemned by community leaders.

"This will allow them to go to work," said Lieberman, Reuters reported.

The minister had already proposed legislation requiring both parents of ultra-Orthodox families to be employed and receive state subsidies for child daycare.

Many ultra-Orthodox families are large and often supported by women, of whom 83 percent hold jobs, according to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

Lieberman announced the plan during an economic cabinet, where he also focused on Israel’s rising cost of living.

Moshe Gafni, who heads the Orthodox party United Torah Judaism, responded by calling Lieberman a “big fool,” while others said the minister does not care about their well-being.

Some community rights organizations have suggested that ultra-Orthodox men would face stark obstacles in the workforce as many have never studied English, math, or science.