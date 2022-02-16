Israel: Sharp increase in civilians applying for gun permits

'People want to be safe, and people figure out that being safe is connected to having a weapon'

Israel’s civilians are applying for firearm permits in rising numbers since May, with booming sales driven by security concerns following 2021’s riots.

Sharon Gat, a defense instructor at the Israel-based security academy Caliber 3, says that business doubled following violence and unrest throughout the country last summer.

“People want to be safe, and people figure out that being safe is connected to having a weapon,” Gat told i24NEWS.

Civilians are also alarmed by the spread of illegal weapons - a report from Israel’s parliament in 2020 said around 400,000 unlawful firearms were circulating throughout the country.

Although around 10,000 Israelis request firearms permits annually, last year this number doubled to over 20,000 applications, according to data from Israel’s internal security ministry.

“There have been attacks… There’s been violence between Jews and Arabs,” Guy Hanuni, an Israeli civilian gun owner, told i24NEWS.

“I think it’s preferable that someone with a weapons permit is nearby to protect themselves and the people around them,” he added.

Another civilian gun owner, Or Margolin, echoed that his decision to obtain a weapons permit was driven by the desire to protect himself and others.

“Sadly, you can’t always have a soldier or a police officer everywhere to protect you at all times - even security guards will not always be able to be there,” he told i24NEWS.