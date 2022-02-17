Omicron 'wave is breaking,' Israel's prime minister declares

Green Pass will not be extended after digital vaccination certificate expires on March 1

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday declared that the omicron-fueled fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic "is breaking," as it was announced that the Green Pass will not be extended.

“We are seeing a steep decline in the number of serious patients. This wave is breaking," the premier said at a meeting of government ministers and health officials to determine the country's coronavirus policy.

Thursday's Health Ministry update showed a total of 886 patients hospitalized in serious condition, including 322 critical and 263 requiring artificial ventilation.

The number of weekly severe cases dropped 38 percent with 687 new cases.

"We were the first country to close its gates in omicron, so it's time to release as well. For me, we need to prepare for the release of the restrictions soon," Bennett said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to the PMO statement, at the meeting it was decided not to extend the Green Pass. The digital certificate displaying proof of vaccination or recovery is set to expire on March 1.

The Green Pass is required for entry to indoor venues and large gatherings.

The meeting was stopped early so Bennett could meet with visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement indicated that further easing of restrictions would be discussed when the officials reconvene.

Later on Thursday, the government will discuss the future of restrictions on foreign tourists, which are set to expire on March 7.

It was also decided at the meeting to continue antigen tests at the entrance to nursing homes.