Israel: Plan to expand park into church lands draws backlash

A plan by Israel’s officials to expand a national park into east Jerusalem’s Christian holy sites received backlash from church leaders, who condemned the project as an “attack on the Christians in the Holy Land.”

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) said that the proposal, Plan 101-674788, intends to preserve the landscapes of the sites, and that the authority aims to discuss the matter with concerned church officials, The Times of Israel first reported.

However, Jerusalem’s Christian leaders, along with a number of human rights organizations, remain unconvinced of the project - which would extend the borders of the Jerusalem Walls National Park to include portions of the Kidron and Ben Hinnom Valleys, as well as the Mount of Olives.

Catholic Church Custos of the Holy Land Francesco Patton, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theopolis III, and Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Nourhan Manougian wrote to Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg on Friday to voice their concerns.

The letter, obtained by ToI, denounced the plan and said that it “is being orchestrated, advanced and promoted by entities whose apparent sole purpose is to confiscate and nationalize one of the holiest sites for Christianity and alter its nature.”

“This is a brutal measure that constitutes a direct and premeditated attack on the Christians in the Holy Land, on the churches and their ancient, internationally guaranteed rights in the Holy City,” the letter continued.

“Under the guise of protecting green spaces, the plan appears to serve an ideological agenda that denies the status and rights of Christians in Jerusalem.”