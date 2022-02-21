Israel: Covid deaths since start of pandemic surpass 10,000

Although the death toll marked a grim milestone for the nation, the Covid morbidity rate is declining

Israel, now two years into its battle with the global pandemic, surpassed 10,000 cumulative Covid deaths on Monday, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

Although the death toll marked a grim milestone for the nation, the Covid morbidity rate in Israel is on the decline, and the dropping numbers are encouraging Israel’s officials to roll back a number of virus-related restrictions imposed across the state.

Last Thursday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the Green Pass - Israel’s health pass system which grants vaccinated or recovered users access to a number of public spaces and activities - would be canceled starting March 1.

“We were the first country to close its borders to omicron, so it is now time to start lessening [the restrictions] gradually,” the premier said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“As far as I’m concerned, we need to prepare for the end of the restrictions soon.”

On Sunday, the government announced it would additionally allow unvaccinated tourists to enter Israel starting March 1, although visitors will still be required to conduct two negative PCR tests - one before flying into Israel, and one after arriving in the country.

While delivering the news, Bennett also explained that Israel will continue to observe the situation in order to stop the spread of new possible Covid mutations.