Israel: Record amount of LGBT-phobic cases reported in 2021

'This is a resounding warning light to the state and government,' says the president of Aguda

Israel recorded 2,971 cases of discrimination against the LGBT community in 2021, the highest number ever reported, according to an annual report by the Nir Katz Center of Aguda - the Association of the Movement for Equality in Israel.

This figure marks a 10 percent increase from 2020 and means that on average, one case is reported every three hours or so.

Some 43 percent of the incidents took place within the victim's family, almost double the rate reported in 2020 (28 percent).

The number of youth who were expelled from their homes due to their orientation also increased by about 41 percent compared to 2020, with nearly 444 youth being placed in shelters.

Although Tel Aviv is known for being a safe haven for the LGBT community in Israel, more than half (50.5 percent) of the incidents targeting transgender people took place in the area.

Approximately 41 percent of all LGBT people who noted incidents of discrimination were between the ages of 19 and 30, 25 percent were between 31 and 40, 20 percent were between 41 and 55, 10 percent were under 18, and 4 percent were over 56.

“This is a resounding warning light to the state and government in a situation where community members are subject to hatred and ongoing incitement for no reason other than due to their way of life," said Hila Pe'er, president of Aguda.

Last week, Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced a formal ban on health professionals engaging in conversion therapies that claim to transform a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, saying the decision is a vital step toward eradicating a practice that "kills the soul.”