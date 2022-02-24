Israelis protest invasion of Ukraine outside Russian embassy

Many protesters have Ukrainian roots and family in the country

Hundreds of Israelis protested outside the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday, demonstrating against the invasion of Ukraine in the pouring rain.

Demonstrators carried placards including "Putin is the new Hitler" and "Stop Putin, stop war," The Times of Israel reported.

They sheltered under Ukrainian flags, shouting slogans in Russian, Ukrainian and Hebrew directed at Putin.

“Putin is a son of a bitch” and “no war” were yelled, with drivers honking and shouting their support as they passed by.

“Honor to the heroes, honor to Ukraine,” was chanted as thunder cracked and hail came crashing down.

Police arrested four people who reportedly sprayed graffiti on the embassy during the demonstration. Some were burning their Russian passports, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The police will enable freedom of speech and freedom of protest, but will not allow violations of the law and of the public order,” the local police department said in a statement, according to ToI.

Protests were held around the country, including in the Russian consulate in Haifa, climbing the building's gate and throwing tomatoes at it, the Walla news site reported.

Many protesters have Ukrainian roots and family in the country, Channel 13 reported.