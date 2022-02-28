Jerusalem’s ‘Putin Pub’ changes name amid Ukraine war

'We are against the war, we want to host Ukrainians and Russians here'

“Putin Pub,” a longtime establishment for those seeking a drink in Jerusalem, will change its name due to the war in Ukraine.

The bar was first founded by Russian immigrants back in 2000, and its title was chosen in an attempt to draw Russian customers with an easily identifiable name, according to NPR.

“The name was given by the previous owner, as a gimmick,” the owners of the bar told Ynetnews, adding: “We do not want any connection to politics.”

After 21 years, the bar’s owners decided to scrap the name due to its association with the conflict raging in Ukraine after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the country, displacing masses of civilians by an ensuing war.

“This is a place of entertainment, and no one wants to feel the effects of the war and politics when drinking beer,” pub owner Leonid Tatrin said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He added that the bar welcomes both Russian and Ukrainian customers, and is against Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

“We are against the war, we want to host Ukrainians and Russians here,” Tatrin said.

“We have received full support for lowering the sign.”

The owners have not yet selected a new name for the pub.