Israel: 4-year-old tests positive for polio, first case since 1989

Israel's Health Ministry stresses the importance of routine vaccination

A four-year-old child in Jerusalem tested positive for polio, Israel's Health Ministry announced on Sunday, revealing he was not vaccinated against the disease.

The Jerusalem regional health administration opened an epidemiological investigation, and is maintaining contact with the child and his family, providing instructions for those involved.

The child may have been infected with a strain that underwent a mutation, possibly causing disease in the unvaccinated, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Before Sunday, no polio cases were recorded in Israel since 1989. Between 1950 and 1954, 4,700 Israelis fell ill with polio and 760 died as a result, according to Israel's N12.

Virus traces were found in sewage samples in the area, however, traces were found in the past without any reported infections.

The Health Ministry stressed the importance of routine vaccination.

According to Professor Itamar Grotto, former Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, "The close monitoring that began after the polio outbreak in 2013 allows for the detection and identification of polioviruses in sewage, and in humans," N12 reported.

Polio is highly infectious, invading the nervous system and potentially causing total paralysis. There's no cure, however, it can be prevented with vaccinations.