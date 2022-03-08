Northern city in Israel welcomes Jews fleeing Ukraine

'Nof Hagalil is built on immigration. We will absorb as many people as we can'

In a parking lot under his municipality office in northern Israel, Nof Hagalil mayor Ronen Plot juggled phone calls as volunteers unloaded blankets and clothes donated for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

"Nof Hagalil is built on immigration," said Plot, 67, who arrived in Israel nearly 50 years ago from Moldova. "We will absorb as many people as we can."

After the Russian invasion began, Plot posted on Facebook, inviting Ukrainian "olim," or Jewish immigrants, to his town and urging residents to pitch in.

"If a big immigration wave arrives, we'd be happy to take part in the Israeli effort," he wrote.

Under Israel's "law of return," eligible applicants with at least one Jewish parent or grandparent are entitled to citizenship.

Among those responding to Plot's invitation was Chaim Gershman, who reached Nof Hagalil on Thursday with his wife Ora and their four children. His mother Nelja, 60, arrived a day later.

He said when he arrived in Israel, he chose Nof Hagalil because of the mayor's posts.

"I saw a man inviting, saying come to our city, we'll welcome you," he said.

Plot said his community offers a familiar environment because more than half its 50,000 residents speak Russian.

The mayor said he located 600 empty hotel rooms and 300 vacant apartments to house the Ukrainians, who are "exhausted."

"They endured a lot of misery, they are hungry and tired and it's awful," he said.