International Women's Day: Empowering women in Israel

'Whatever women create, it's something that will empower them. Something that… will come from their strength'

As the world marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday, i24NEWS spoke with female business owners in Israel who portray women’s empowerment.

In Lakiya, a Bedouin town in Israel’s southern Negev desert, Dr. Amal Elsana Alh’Jooj started the first Bedouin female organization to support and empower women across generations.

The activist’s desire for more equality among Bedouin women started at an early age.

“I became aware of… how the patriarchal society treats women,” Alh’Jooj told i24NEWS.

“We came together to… provide employment for my mother's generation and also to raise awareness around women’s rights.”

Her organization, where local women can work and make their own income, is also a space for female business owners to showcase their products.

“Whatever women create, it's something that will empower them. Something that… will come from their strength,” Alh’Jooj said.

South of Lakiya, in the town Yeruham, where the majority of its residents came from North Africa until the 1990s, the Culinary Queens program allows women to cook authentic food from their cultures for tourists.

Shula Kunafo, a Culinary Queen of Yeruham, told i24NEWS that the initiative helped her at a time of economic hardship, and encouraged her to give back during the Covid pandemic.

Another site of women empowerment is Eshkolot Farm, a vineyard in Mitzpe Ramon.

Simcha Marom recalled her husband being elected as mayor shortly after arriving in the Negev, leaving her to run Eshkolot Farm alone.

After losing her partner, Marom stepped up and produced a thriving vineyard in a region with lacking water resources.

“Once a week, we have students come… We study about what we do here, and I hope part of our culture will pass to the young people,” Marom told i24NEWS.