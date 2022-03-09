Exclusive: One Ukrainian Jewish family’s escape to Israel

‘We hid in the neighbors’ basement and I started to fill in the immigration file’

Among the millions of people displaced by Russia’s invasion, are hundreds of Ukrainian Jews, many seeking refuge in Israel. The Forys family is just one.

Nataly, her husband Andrei and their two children, Arina and Maskym, from the suburbs of Kyiv, arrived in Israel on March 3. They gave i24NEWS a poignant account of their last moments in Ukraine, including their rushed preparations to immigrate to Israel from the midst of an active warzone.

"My family lived without watching the news on television for more than 10 years, but I don't know why, the day before… (the invasion) I was very anxious,” Nataly told i24NEWS. Concerned over the unfolding situation and desperate to leave, the Forys turned on the news, planning to decide whether to stay or go the next day. But events caught up with them faster than they planned for.

The day the explosions began

Nataly will never forget the first explosions in Kyiv at 5 a.m. on February 24, marking the start of the war.

"The bombing took place right next to the airport, near where we live.” Frightened, Nataly prepared the children to depart, while her husband left to fill up their car with gas. But after spending an hour queuing, Andrei realized that many others had the same idea and that the roads would be packed.

“It wasn't safe to leave just yet, so we hid in the neighbors’ basement and that's when I started filling out the immigration form for the Jewish agency," Nataly said. Some drivers were spending eight hours stuck in traffic on the way out of the city, during the bombing. Once the worst had subsided Nataly and her family left, heading west towards the city of Lviv, 300 miles away.

Kyiv’s streets were ghostly quiet of its usual pedestrians as the family departed, their vehicle moving at a crawl. “There were only tanks and soldiers, so the children… closed their eyes to spare themselves these horrible images," the mother said.

"We found a Russian news source that published information on the explosions in advance and thanks to that, we drove around avoiding the bombardment areas," she said.

Near the city of Zhytomyr, a few miles from Kyiv, the children asked for food, but the Russian radio channel forecasted bombs to fall on the nearby airport within 30 minutes. “The children were starving but if we had stopped we would have been bombed,” Nataly said. It was not the only close call.

“The worst moment was when we read that around 3am there would be an explosion near the town of Rivne. We were then stuck in a traffic jam very close to there and saw the rockets in the sky over our heads. It was terrifying," the mother said.

Arrival in Poland

Late in the evening, the family crossed the Polish border and was able to eat thanks to the generosity of volunteers, who also found them accommodation in a hotel in Warsaw. The warm support from the Polish community provided the family with a great psychological boost, Nataly explained.

But their emotional ordeal was not over, as Nataly’s parents remained behind in Ukraine - including her father who was ill and recently underwent two operations. “We wanted to be with him before we took off, but fate decided otherwise," Nataly said.

The family stayed at the hotel until they obtained immigration visas for Israel, a process that Nataly said was speedy and efficient.

“The consulate tried to help us in every way possible. They checked the documents very quickly and within an hour we got the visas in our passports,” she said.

Landing safely in Israel

Arriving on Israeli soil on March 3, they were happy to reunite with Andrei's mother - a resident of the southern city of Be’er Sheva since 2012.

Now living in Netanya and studying Hebrew, Nataly - a professor of English and international tourism - dreams of working in communication or events. "I would like a position where I could be useful to the country which saved the lives of my children," she said.

While Nataly succeeded in evacuating her family from the horrors of war, she does not forget those who did not receive the same chance. But she stays optimistic.

"Putin is an abominable man who makes the whole world suffer, but I believe that my country can defeat this monster by being united."

More than 2,000 Ukrainians have landed in Israel since February 24. On March 7, 100 Ukrainian orphans arrived in the country, and requests for immigration continue to come from people caught up in the war.

“We are preparing for a large wave of immigration of tens of thousands of Jewish refugees from Ukraine, benefiting from the Law of Return,” Pnina Tamano-Shata, Israel’s Immigration and Absorption Minister said on Sunday.

By the 13th day of the war, more than 2 million Ukrainians had left their country, the UNHCR said.

This number included around 10,000 Israelis.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist with i24NEWS’ French language desk.