White Purim: Snow for the Jewish Halloween

Celebrations for the Purim holiday in Jerusalem will be held a day earlier on Monday due to expected snowfall, which would make it the first white Purim in the capital since the 1980s.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, scattered showers will reach the city on Tuesday with “mostly light” snowfall “in the northern and central mountains.”

Temperatures in Jerusalem will also drop to as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This year we will celebrate Purim in schools one day earlier,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, Haaretz reported.

“However, we will not disappoint our children and we will celebrate the holiday with costumes and joy."

While the “Jewish Halloween” is celebrated across Israel on Wednesday and in Jerusalem a day later, schools hold in-class celebrations several days before.

Purim is the most mysterious of Hebraic holidays.

It commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman, an official of the First Persian Empire who planned to have all of Persia's Jews killed, according to the holiday's flagship text Book of Esther, which usually dates to the 5th century BCE.

The most widely observed Purim traditions are exchanging gifts and dressing up in costumes, similar to Halloween, just without trick-or-treating.

Purim celebrations began around the same time as the Venice Carnival and other Italian traditions in the 13th century Renaissance.

In 18th-century Eastern Europe, a tradition of performing whimsical plays called ‘Purim spiels’ began, which eventually birthed modern traditions.

In Israel, a new tradition was formed in the 20th century called the ‘Adloyada,’ which involves a street parade featuring floats and crowds of masquerading people.