Israel to review $1.5b plan for Bedouin citizens

Plans will focus on employment, infrastructure, education, and youth programs in Bedouin communities

Israel’s cabinet will discuss on Monday a five-year plan for Israeli Bedouin communities, part of a larger development initiative for Israeli-Arabs valued at $1.53 billion.

The plan builds on the $920,000 plan that ended in 2021, Haaretz reported.

According to the Citizens’ Empowerment Center in Israel, the first four years of that plan saw 46 percent of the planned actions implemented, while 37 percent were partially executed and 17 percent abandoned.

The Department for Socioeconomic Development of the Bedouin Society proposed the plans focusing on employment, infrastructure, education, and youth programs, in efforts “to strengthen socioeconomic resilience” and reduce “significant gaps” between Bedouins and the rest of Israeli society.

Young generations

Over $9 million will address teenager access to higher education - such as science and technology - and employment.

A program will also help Bedouin teens integrate into the wider Israeli society.

“Negev Bedouin women should be the plan’s main target population because they are the least employed group,” said Hoda Abu Obayed of the Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality.

Agriculture

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry will work to organize Bedouin farming and invest over $30 million in agriculture infrastructure and employment.

Local governments

According to Haaretz, Israel’s Interior Ministry will propose over $70 million to empower local governments, focusing on human capital, employment, and creating income sources.

Over $10 million will go to paving roads from unrecognized villages to service centers and schools as well.

Transportation

Almost $18 million will be directed at infrastructure development in Bedouin communities, such as public transportation and connecting localities.

Environment

Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry will be granted almost $30 million to build and implement an environmental plan, focusing on infrastructure rehabilitation as well as water and sewage projects.

Culture and society

The Culture and Sports Ministry will allocate $28.8 million for sports facilities and to promote competitive sports, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s Public Security Ministry will also promote community policing, encourage youths to join the police force, and deploy technologies to prevent violence.